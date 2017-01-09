Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky Are Late to the Golden Globes — But They Look Great Nevertheless!

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky bring new meaning to the term “fashionably late.”

While en route to the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, the couple snapped some selfies and admitted that they were running behind schedule. “We are late!! Hold on!” Pataky captioned a pic of herself seated next to her dapper husband.

Meanwhile, Hemsworth didn’t seem to mind their tardiness, and rather gushed over his gorgeous wife, who was wearing a stunning Zuhair Murad gown. “Heading to the Golden Globes,” he wrote. “Look at my hot date!! #goldenglobes @elsapatakyconfidential #whatssheholding.”

In a prior interview, Hemsworth told ET that Pataky, 40, helps to ease his nerves before hitting the red carpet. “[Elsa] gives me confidence and makes me look good,” the 33-year-old Thor star noted. “She tells me how to dress. She gets me ready for the red carpet.”

