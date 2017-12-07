Chris Del Bosco golden at ski cross World cup opener

Chris Del Bosco led the way for Canada by striking gold and Kelsey Serwa came away with a bronze medal at the ski cross World Cup season opener in Val Thorens, France, on Thursday.

In the big final, Del Bosco defeated Frenchmen Arnaud Bovolenta and Terence Tchiknavorian as well as Jonas Lenherr of Switzerland.

Chris Del Bosco triumphant in return from injury3:08

Del Bosco, who suffered an injury last season and had surgery in April, was “super excited” by the victory after what he described as a couple of “sub-par” days of training.

“I picked it up a bit today,” said Del Bosco. “I knew once I was in the race, it was a different story and I just managed to get it done.”

Sweden’s Sandra Naeslund took gold in the women’s event ahead of Heidi Zacher of Germany and Serwa, who beat out teammate Brittany Phelan for bronze.

Kelsey Serwa races to World Cup ski cross bronze in Val Thorens3:17

Afterwards, Serwa spoke about the decision to move the race up from Friday due to weather concerns.

“I think it was a great call,” she said. “We had blue skies and no wind all day. It was good racing out there … lots of things going on, so there were lots of opportunities for passing. It was fun.”

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

CBC | Sports News