Chris Cornell's 'Heartbroken' Brother Shares Childhood Photo: 'It Really Hit Me How He Belonged to the World'

Chris Cornell’s brother is putting his mourning into words.

Peter Cornell shared sweet throwback photos on Saturday with his late Soundgarden frontman brother, who died at age 52 on May 18, on Saturday, along with a touching personal note reflecting on his legacy.

“The first time and the last time we were together,” Peter noted of the photos on Facebook. “My heart is broken. Chris was always just my brother. We just ‘were’. No pretense. No dog and pony show. We didn’t have to get deep all the time. Sometimes we only needed to just be in the same room and just be present. That was enough.”

“It wasn’t until this week, it really hit me how he belonged to the world,” he continued. “I am so sorry to YOU for your loss. Artists, actors, musicians. We rely on these people to lift us up. To inspire us and distract us in times of trouble. Chris protected us when we needed him to. His one of a kind-ness surrounded us like a suit of armor. He was a warrior and a wizard. A howling wolf and a trusted mentor.”

“I will never wrap my head around his passing. I’ve been in shock since I heard the news. I can’t and won’t let him go,” Peter admitted. “Please know, with all the humility I can muster from the depths of a pulverized heart, I THANK EACH OF YOU for your kindness and condolences. THANK YOU for finding me through YOUR tears.”

Indeed, Chris’ life was one that touched many, including friend Brad Pitt, who recently took the late musician’s children to Universal Studios in Hollywood.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).