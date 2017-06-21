Chris Cornell's 12-Year-Old Daughter Pens Heartbreaking Letter for Father's Day: 'I Know You Are Still Here'

Toni Cornell is putting her sorrow into words.

The 12-year-old daughter of late Soundgarden frontman, Chris Cornell, shared a moving letter on the rock legend’s Facebook on Monday, reflecting on her first Father’s Day without her dad.

“Let me start by saying how much I love you and how much you mean to me,” the note reads. “Whenever I cry or feel like there’s no way I can go on, I hear your voice, ‘Don’t sit worrying peanut. Worry is a waste of time, I’m OK.’”

“I always took what you said to heart. Probably because everything you said was so smart,” Toni continues. “Every time you came home from tour you spent all your hours with us. No matter how tired you were, how many time zones you traveled, you were there for us.”

“I know you are still here, and the warmth I feel beneath the cold, is you,” she writes. “YOU ARE THE BEST FATHER IN THE WHOLE WIDE WORLD. And I know, that if this wasn’t an accident, you’d still be cuddling with me watching ‘Purple Rain’. I love you and miss you so, Daddy. You deserve your own day to be celebrated because you are the best dad anyone could ever have. Happy Father’s Day!”

Following his daughter’s letter, a video for Cornell’s song “The Promise” was shared to the artist’s YouTube.

Chris died at age 52 in May, following a show in Detroit. A spokesperson for the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office told ET that the cause of death was ruled as suicide by hanging.

Meanwhile, following his death, the music community was shaken, and many artists took to social media to offer their condolences.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).