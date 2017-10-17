Chip and Joanna Gaines Talk Pregnancy Rumors, Don't Rule Out Return to TV (Exclusive)

Kids were a big reason Chip and Joanna Gaines decided to end Fixer Upper — but not because Joanna is pregnant.

“There’s so many [rumors], even leading up to it — I had this skincare line, so I’m leaving. It made it look like I was doing my own thing and Chip didn’t even know about it. That was just a big rumor,” the mother of four told ET’s Kevin Frazier in New York City on Tuesday. “That our marriage is on the rocks…I was pregnant. Its funny when you start hearing this stuff. I was like, ‘I guess people can just make stuff up.'”

The HGTV couple announced last month that they would be ending their show after its upcoming fifth season. “Our plan is to take this time to shore up and strengthen the spots that are weak, rest the places that are tired and give lots of love and attention to both our family and our businesses,” they said at the time.

“For me, I’ve always thought I’d rather be missed than somebody get tired of us. I would prefer to leave one year too early,” explained Chip, who was celebrating his new book, Capital Gaines: Smart Things I Learned Doing Stupid Stuff.

