Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Not Selling Their 'Fixer Upper' Farmhouse

Chip and Joanna Gaines are not letting go of their beloved family home in Waco, Texas.

A report on Thursday claimed the Fixer Upper stars are selling off their famous farmhouse after announcing the end of their HGTV show last month, but ET has learned that this isn’t the case.

“Any report that Chip and Joanna have sold their farmhouse is completely untrue,” Brock Murphy, Magnolia’s Director of PR, tells ET. “They have not sold their home and they do not have any plans to do so. The Gaines recently moved their property line to match their fence line — this is not uncommon and is a matter of public record — which is likely what triggered this false report.”

Chip and Joanna’s farmhouse is heavily featured on Fixer Upper and is instantly recognizable to fans of the show.

