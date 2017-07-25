Chester Bennington's Linkin Park Bandmates Pen Open Letter to Late Singer: 'Your Absence Leaves a Void'

Days after Chester Bennington’s death, Linkin Park is breaking their silence about their beloved bandmate.

The musicians posted an emotional letter to Facebook on Monday that begins with, “Dear Chester.”

“Our hearts are broken. The shock waves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened,” they write. “You touched so many lives, maybe even more than you realized.”

Linkin Park goes on to thank the fans for their support during this time of mourning. “In the past few days, we’ve seen an outpouring of love and support, both public and private, from around the world,” the letter continues. “Talinda (Bennington’s wife) and the family appreciate it, and want the world to know that you were the best husband, son, and father; the family will never be whole without you.”

The letter also notes that the band had talked with Bennington about their “years ahead together,” and how much the singer’s “excitement was infectious.”

“Your absence leaves a void that can never be filled,” reads the letter. “A boisterous, funny, ambitious, creative, kind, generous voice in the room is missing.”



On Thursday, Bennington was found dead at a private residence in Palos Verdes Estates in the Los Angeles area. He was 41. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office told ET that his death was reported as a suicide by hanging, though the final cause of death is pending following an autopsy.

“We’re trying to remind ourselves that the demons who took you away from us were always part of the deal,” Linkin Park writes. “After all, it was the way you sang about those demons that made everyone fall in love with you in the first place. You fearlessly put them on display, and in doing so, brought us together and taught us to be more human. You had the biggest heart, and managed to wear it on your sleeve.”

The band concludes their message by thanking Bennington for sharing his life and talent with them. “Our love for making and performing music is inextinguishable,” they conclude. “While we don’t know what path our future may take, we know that each of our lives was made better by you. Thank you for that gift. We love you, and miss you so much. Until we see you again, LP.”

Over the weekend, Linkin Park announced that they would be canceling One More Light North American tour. “We are incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Chester Bennington. The Linkin Park One More Light North American Tour has been canceled and refunds are available at point of purchase,” said Live Nation in a statement to ET. “Our thoughts go out to all those affected.”

Bennington was good friends with the late Chris Cornell, whose death was ruled a suicide by hanging in May, and even performed at his funeral. Cornell’s 53rd birthday would have been on Thursday, July 20, the day of Bennington’s death.

Just as Linkin Park wrote a letter, Bennington also penned a message for the Soundgarden frontman following his death. “I can’t imagine a world without you in it. I pray you find peace in the next life,” he wrote in part. “Thank you for allowing me to be part of your life.”

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

