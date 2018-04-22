Cheryl Burke Talks Rekindling Romance With Matthew Lawrence: 'We Feel So Lucky' (Exclusive)

Cheryl Burke is feeling the love!

The 33-year-old Dancing With the Stars pro and her boyfriend, Matthew Lawrence, looked so in love at their first public appearance together since rekindling their romance. The two walked hand-in-hand at the 25th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday, where ET’s Lauren Zima chatted with the two about how happy they were about being together again.

“It’s really great because we are happy, which is such a refreshing thing in a relationship, you know, just for it to be great and everybody be happy,” she expressed. The couple reignited their relationship last year after almost a decade apart. They first dated in 2007 for two years before calling it quits.

“We feel so lucky, at least I do,” she gushed. “You know, you get a second chance at something.”

Burke also explained how they decided to reconnect. “It was a text message last December saying, ‘Hey, want to have dinner? Merry Christmas.’ And then that was it. Then we got back together, and this is our first carpet,” the Dance Moms star explained. “It’s been like a year and a half since we’ve been back together, so we’ve been kind of laying low.”

Meanwhile, last month, Burke shared the sad news that her father, Stephen Louis Burke, had died. Thankfully, she had Lawrence by her side during the difficult time.

“It’s tough… My real father — I have my step-dad, my mom remarried — but my real father lived in Thailand, so I barely saw him as it is. So it was really hard for me to go back there and just, I feel like I have a lot of unanswered questions. But I do feel a lot closer to him, and I’m finding out more information than I ever have before,” Burke shared. “But it’s never easy. I could never tell you how I feel…But the depression and sadness you go through is still something that I’m trying to get through.”

“There’s not one second that I don’t think about my dad. So Matt’s been amazing. He came with me to Thailand, and he’s been very supportive. I wouldn’t have been able to get through it, to be honest,” she added.

For now, Burke is focusing on what’s ahead and has a few projects up her sleeve.

“After doing Dance Moms, I’ve been super inspired and motivated to work with girls,” she explained, adding that she’s “invested interest in producing my own show.” “So right now I’m actually in talks with one of the executives from Dance Moms, and we’re going to be creating a new show together soon.”

