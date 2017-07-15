Charlize Theron Looks Red Hot at 'Atomic Blonde' Event in Berlin — See Her Fierce Look!

Charlize Theron is red hot!

The 41-year-old actress stepped out looking fierce and fabulous at a special event in Berlin, Germany, on Saturday, for her new movie,Atomic Blonde.

RELATED: Charlize Theron on Her Steamy ‘Atomic Blonde’ Sex Scene With Sofia Boutella: ‘Being Naked Is Nothing’

Showing off her gorgeous gams, Theron slayed in a scarlet eye-catching Givenchy long-sleeved, ruffled mini-dress with strappy red heels. The actress kept her look simple with a topknot, a necklace by EF Collection and a ring by Graziela Gems.

The actress also took to Instagram to share a pic from the event, captioning the snap, “Get your blonde on. It’s #AtomicBlondeDay.”

RELATED: Charlize Theron Says She Had a Hard Time Losing Weight After ‘Tully’ Role: ‘It Was Brutal’

Atomic Blonde follows Theron as a bad-ass international spy. The Fate of the Furious star had to go through intense training for the film and ended up with bruised ribs, a twisted knee and even underwent extensive dental surgery after she cracked two teeth.

Watch below for more on the action-packed film. Atomic Blonde arrives in theaters on July 28.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

ET – Latest Stories