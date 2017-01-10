Charlie Puth Praises Selena Gomez for Taking a Break: 'It's Important to Feel Like a Human'

Charlie Puth has Selena Gomez‘s back!

The “Dangerously” singer spoke out about his “We Don’t Talk Anymore” collaborator’s recent break from the spotlight, saying that he can totally relate.

“I think it’s good and I think it’s great that she was taking some time off for herself, because I see it on a much smaller scale,” he told MTV UK. “People kind of treating you, who are maybe not necessarily fans, but seeing you as an object and shouting things at you. Real fans won’t, like, scream obscene things out at you, but it’s important to feel like a human again. So, I think her taking some time off is a really good thing.”

Gomez said she would be temporarily stepping away from the demands of show business in August 2016 in an effort to “focus on maintaining my health and happiness.” In an official statement, the singer hinted that she was suffering from “anxiety, panic attacks and depression that can be side effects of lupus.”

“I can feel it getting to myself sometimes,” Puth said of his own struggles with fame. “I’ll be emotionally drained and kind of lifeless. So if I take like a week off and just go hiking, I don’t look at Twitter every, like, five minutes, but just hit the giant refresh button.”

Gomez returned to work three months later, hitting the stage at the American Music Awards to deliver a stirring acceptance speech.

“I think it’s safe to say, most of you know my life whether I liked it or not,” she told the crowd. “And I had to stop, because I had everything and I was absolutely broken inside, and I kept it all together enough to where I would never let you down, but I kept it too much together to where I let myself down.”

Gomez then turned her attention toward social media, where, interestingly enough, she currently reigns as the most-followed celebrity on Instagram.

“I don’t want to see your bodies on Instagram,” she declared. “I want to see what’s in here. I’m not trying to get validation, nor do I need it anymore. All I can say from the bottom of my heart is I’m so grateful that I have the opportunity to be able to share what I love every single day with people that I love, and I have to say thank you so much to my fans, because you guys are so damn loyal, and I don’t know what I did to deserve you. But if you are broken, you do not have to stay broken.”

Since then, Gomez seems to have been slowly getting back into the swing of things. She appeared in a snap from “Hands to Myself” songwriter Justin Tranter that teased “Music and love,” while Paulina Rubio recently revealed that she and Gomez had worked on a new song together.

She also recently reunited with her former Wizards of Waverly Place co-star, David Henrie, for her first-ever Instagram story.

“Should we do the reunion, guys?” she mused. “Should we bring Wizards of Waverly Place back? I think we should.”

See what else she said about her former co-stars, below!

