Charli XCX's Star-Studded 'Boys' Video Features Joe Jonas, will.i.am and So Many More Male Stars Being Cute

We may have a new “It’s Raining Men” on our hands.

Charli XCX premiered her new single, “Boys,” on Wednesday, an instantly ear-wormy affair that the 24-year-old singer has paired with a star studded music video very befitting of the song’s title.

The concept seems to be “boys doing cute things,” and Charli XCX seemingly contacted every male artist in existence, and they basically all said yes.

MORE: Selena Gomez Gets Strangely Sexy, Pushes the Boundaries in Edgy New ‘Fetish’ Video

Joe Jonas, Will.I.Am, Riz Ahmed, Charlie Puth are in this video, along with Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig (as well as former member Rostam Batmanglij). Beyond that, Ty Dolla Sign, Mark Ronson, Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff, and too many more to even mention.

Check out the unbelievably fun video below.

[embedded content]

MORE: Charli XCX Gives Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake It Off’ the Punk Treatment

Hats off, Charli. Clearly, making a hardcore play for “song of the summer” contention.

And now, from pop to country, check out the debut of Certified Country, Sophie Schillaci’s new ET YouTube series, below.

[embedded content]

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

ET – Latest Stories – Music