Channing Tatum Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Split From Jenna Dewan

Channing Tatum is back on the red carpet!

The 37-year-old actor made his first red carpet appearance since announcing his split from wife Jenna Dewan at CinemaCon at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Tuesday.

Tatum — who made his first public appearance while serving as grand marshal of INDYCAR’s Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama on Sunday — looked to be in great spirits as he promoted his upcoming animated movie, Smallfoot, with Zendaya and Common. The co-stars happily posed for photos together during Warner Bros.’ presentation of their upcoming slate. Smallfoot is set to hit theaters on Sept. 28.

Tatum’s ex, Dewan, meanwhile, made her first public appearance since their breakup as she was honored at the St. Jude Hope & Heritage Gala in New York City on Friday. Tatum and Dewan announced their separation after eight years of marriage earlier this month.

While the Step Up stars have continued to remain friendly since their separation, a source recently told ET that their split was a long time coming.

“They have been fighting the last couple of years — quite a bit,” the source shared. “There is a sense of relief on both of their parts. They have tried working on things and had therapy, but nothing changed.”

