Chance the Rapper Pleads 'Come Back Barack' In 'Saturday Night Live' Hosting Sketch

— November 19, 2017

Chance the Rapper misses Barack Obama.

The Chicago artist expressed as much during a sketch on his first hosting stint on Saturday Night Live, a pre-taped, 90s style R&B diddy, where he croons,“

We didn’t know just what we had,” the 24-year-old rapper sang. “Now things are looking bad. Like really bad, like World War bad, like nuclear bad.” 

“When I think of change,” Chance adds.”The only change I want is you!”

Watch below.

