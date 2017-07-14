CFL fan Karen Kuldys thought she'd won $1M, but there was a flag on the play

It might go down as the most expensive Canadian Football League penalty call in history.

When the Toronto Argonauts’ Martese Jackson ran back a kickoff for a touchdown against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the second quarter on Thursday night, Karen Kuldys of Winnipeg was in line to win $ 1 million.

It was all part of the Safeway/Sobeys $ 1,000,000 Touchdown To Win contest where if any two kickoffs are returned for touchdowns in a CFL game, a lucky fan would win the money.

Fans become eligible by using their Air Miles card at the store while making their purchases. But it was all for not when a controversial blocking penalty was thrown just 25 yards from the end zone during the second touchdown return.

“My heart just sank and I thought — oh my god how close could I get to one million dollars,” Kuldys said. “You got to be kidding me. My stomach is in knots just thinking about it right now.”

Kuldys was in the kitchen cleaning up after dinner while her husband Stan and daughter Michelle were watching the game in the living room. They erupted in cheers when the Bombers’ Ryan Lankford started the game by returning the opening kickoff for a 105-yard touchdown. One kickoff return down.

But here’s the thing, Kuldys had no idea she could potentially win one million dollars.

“When the second touchdown happened, it didn’t really dawn on me what was happening. Like I wasn’t jumping up and down. I just thought maybe I was entered to win a million dollars,” she said.

She was thrilled to learn she had won a $ 25,000 entertainment system as a part of the same contest but when her husband clued in to what was going on, they were all heartbroken.

“I’m kind of stunned,” Karen said. “I didn’t really understand what was happening to begin with. But my husband said if it wasn’t for that penalty, we would have won one million dollars. I couldn’t believe it. One bad call away from one million dollars,” she said.

“I’m not a gambler by any means. I buy 649 tickets. This is as close as I’ve ever come to winning something like this.”

Penalty call causes controversy

Stan is a diehard CFL fan and watches most of the games. He still can’t believe a penalty flag was thrown on the play.

“That should have been a touchdown,” Stan said. “I need to get in touch with the CFL. The guy was eight yards behind the guy running into the end zone. And the Bomber guy fell on his own.”

Stan says on top of it being a bad call that cost them the money, it came late in the play as well.

“The league is going to say they made a bad call but that doesn’t bring us our one million dollars.”

While Karen doesn’t know the rules as well as her husband, she has strong feelings on this call.

“That’s terrible. This one was a really, really bad call. I go to football games and don’t know the rules really well but this was bad.”

What the one million dollars would have meant

Both Karen and Stan say the first thing they would have done was given a lot of the million dollars to their daughter so that she could look after her one-year-old daughter.

“First thing I said to Stan was that Michelle could stay home with the baby,” Karen said. “Yesterday she said mom I’m pretty emotional, it’ll be hard to go back to work.”

In two weeks, Michelle returns to work at Superstore after a year of maternity leave.

“[Michelle] wouldn’t have to go to work to take care of her one-year-old,” Stan said. “She said she’d rather go on welfare before taking her daughter to daycare.”

Karen and Stan also said they’d use the money they would have won to pay off their mortgage.

The Blue Bombers went on to defeat the Argos 33-25.

