Celine Dion Shares Rare Photos of Twin Sons' Michael Jackson-Themed 7th Birthday

In February, Dion opened up to ET about how her family is coping since the death of her husband and the father of her three sons, Rene Angelil, in January 2016. “When he left, he came inside of all of my kids’ hearts and mine, he gave the rest of his 50 percent for me to be complete, to continue the rest of my life, to feel strong and to believe that I can still do this and he will always be with me,” she said, tearing up.

“He gave me the rest of him. I feel stronger, I step forward. I say what I mean, I mean what I say,” Dion added. “I stand up for my kids and I feel like I’m the leader of the family.”

