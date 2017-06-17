Celine Dion Reschedules Show at Manchester Arena

Celine Dion’s scheduled shows in Manchester, England have been moved to a different location.

Following last month’s tragic attack on the city, in which 22 people were killed and 116 were left injured when a bomb went off at Ariana Grande’s concert at the Manchester Arena, the venue announced it will be closed until September 2017 as it undergoes repairs.

WATCH: Celine Dion Pays Tribute to Manchester Victims During Her Las Vegas Show

“Whilst it was always our intention to honour our existing summer events, the damage caused to the main public area outside of the arena has left us with no other option than to remain closed until September,” a message on the Arena’s official website reads. “We are currently working with the promoters of our June, July and August shows to find suitable solutions for events affected by this unprecedented closure.”

Dion was scheduled to perform at the venue on Sunday, June 25 and Tuesday, Aug. 1. She will still be performing on those dates, but her concerts will instead be taking place at the First Direct Arena in Leeds.

Earlier this week, the city of Manchester announced Grande would become their first honorary citizen thanks to her “selfless acts.” Council leader Sir Richard Leese told BBC News at the time that many of the residents of Manchester already consider Grande “an honorary Mancunian.”

WATCH: Ariana Grande to Become First Honorary Citizen of Manchester

“This seems a fitting moment to update the way we recognize those who make noteworthy contributions to the life and success of our city,” Leese said. “We’ve all had cause to be incredibly proud of Manchester and the resilient and compassionate way in which the city, and all those associated with it, have responded to the terrible events of May 22 — with love and courage rather than hatred and fear.”

Hear more in the video below.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

ET – Latest Stories – Music