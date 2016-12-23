Celine Dion Reflects on Rene Angelil's Death in Heartbreaking 2016 Retrospective

Celine Dion is looking back at her incredible 2016.

The 48-year-old singer shared a retrospective of the past year with her fans on Thursday, highlighting both her unbelievable highs and unimaginable lows.

The heartfelt video begins as the year did for Dion — with her husband, Rene Angelil’s, death on Jan. 14. News coverage of Dion saying goodbye to her longtime love through the lens of ET and other outlets around the world.

Dion returned the stage in February for her first performance since Angelil’s death at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, and from there, decided “The Show Must Go On” with an emotional performance at the Billboard Awards, where her son, 15-year-old Rene-Charles, surprised her with the Icon Award.

Throughout the year, Dion put her heart and soul into performances for her fans, traveling across the world while still keeping Angelil with her in spirit.

The video concludes with Dion’s moving 1,000th show in Las Vegas, and a heartfelt note from the mother of three: “My voice does not resonate without you. You have made my childhood dream come true. I hope I have inspired you to reach out for yours.”

Dion will be spending her first Christmas without Angelil this year, in what she recently described as a “bittersweet” holiday season.

“I have to stand tall and strong because this is my way of living: Stand tall, be positive, pick your battles, do the best you can and to live for today, not for tomorrow, for today, and know nothing is perfect, not everything you want will happen,” she told Page Six, revealing that she and her sons, Rene-Charles and 6-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy will be spending the holiday in Montana, where they vacationed every year until Angelil fell too ill to travel last year.

“He put something magic into that snow, into those mountains, and every time we go down, I go down with him,” Dion explained. “My children go down thinking about him. Every time I take the lift to go up, I feel closer to him.”

