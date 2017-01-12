Celine Dion Goes Very, Very Blonde — See Her New Look!

New year, new Celine Dion! The 48-year-old singer has gone (nearly) platinum!

Dion revealed her new ‘do in an Instagram snap with makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury, and to say she rocks the look is an understatement.

“Always love doing this goddess’ makeup, such a talented & inspiring woman with the biggest ❤!!!!” Tilbury wrote alongside a snap of herself and Dion, shared on Tuesday.

New hair might not be the only change Dion is making this year.

In August, the “Power of Love” singer revealed that she would like to get a tattoo in honor of her late husband, Rene Angeliil, who died last January after a lengthy battle with throat cancer.

“Since my husband passed away, they can make the tattoo as his heartbeat,” she told The Scene, drawing an EKG line in the air with her hand. “So, I might have his heartbeat on my body for the rest of my life.”

