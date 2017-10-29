Celebrity Hair Stylist Jen Atkin Got 'Violating' Home Robbery on Camera

Atkin, who also works with model Chrissy Teigen and the Hadid sisters, later shared actual footage from the robbery to an Instagram story.

“You guys this is so crazy to watch. Mike just gave me permission to show this,” said Atkin, who is married to celebrity photographer Mike Rosenthal. “So basically they used my own Henri Bendel bag and just starts going through the jewelry. This is so creepy.”

Atkin continued, “And apparently they have robbed a couple houses on our very street today, it’s the same guys, everybody’s putting all the clues together, so guess what, buddies? It’s so crazy that people do this with cameras. It’s so not smart.”

She also said that one of the robbers went straight for her Yeezys, a popular sneaker designed by Kanye West and Adidas.

“None of my name-brand shoes were taken, he literally just is checking the size of my Yeezys,” she said, before adding that the robbers also went through her makeup, including the “drawer that I keep all my Kylie Lip Kits and KKW Beauty.”

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

Full Text Feed