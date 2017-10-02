Celebrities Speak Out About Gun Control After Fatal Shooting in Las Vegas— October 2, 2017
Schumer has been outspoken about gun control since the summer of 2015 after several people were killed in a mass shooting at a screening of her film, Trainwreck, in a theater in Lafayette, Louisiana.
“I am someone who has a voice right now, and I feel really passionately about it, and it’s so heartbreaking,” she told ET. “It’s just, like, enough. So, if not me, then who? And I hope other people will follow suit.”