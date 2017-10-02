Celebrities Speak Out About Gun Control After Fatal Shooting in Las Vegas

Schumer has been outspoken about gun control since the summer of 2015 after several people were killed in a mass shooting at a screening of her film, Trainwreck, in a theater in Lafayette, Louisiana.

“I am someone who has a voice right now, and I feel really passionately about it, and it’s so heartbreaking,” she told ET. “It’s just, like, enough. So, if not me, then who? And I hope other people will follow suit.”

