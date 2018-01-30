CBC Sports presents Charles Hamelin: Legacy

Click on the video player above on Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET to watch CBC Sports’ special presentation of The Olympic Journey — Charles Hamelin: Legacy.

You can also watch it on CBC Television at 7 p.m. local time.

The veteran short track speed skater will step to the line in Pyeongchang, South Korea with the ability to re-write the Canadian Olympic history book.

Legacy explores the impact of his skating on his life, his community and on the sport itself.

