'Catastrophe' Star Rob Delaney's 2-Year-Old Son Dies of Brain Cancer

Rob Delaney is mourning the death of his young son.

The Catastrophe star took to Facebook on Friday to reveal that his 2-year-old son, Henry, died of brain cancer last month.

In an emotional note to his fans, Delaney revealed that Henry was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2016, and while he had surgery to remove the tumor in early 2017, the cancer returned last fall.

“Henry was a joy. He was smart, funny, and mischievous and we had so many wonderful adventures together, particularly after he’d moved home following fifteen months living in hospitals,” the comedian wrote. “His tumor and surgery left him with significant physical disabilities, but he quickly learned sign language and developed his own method of getting from A to B shuffling on his beautiful little bum. His drive to live and to love and to connect was profound.”

“I am astonished by the love-in-action displayed by Henry’s mom and his brothers. They are why I will endeavor to not go mad with grief. I don’t want to miss out on their beautiful lives. I’m greedy for more experiences with them,” Delaney continued. “The NHS nurses and doctors and the home carers and charity workers who helped our family survive Henry’s illness will be my heroes until the day I die. I am desperately sad right now, but I can say with authority that there is good in this world.”

The actor then asked his followers for donations to the Rainbow Trust and Noah’s Ark Hospice to help other families in the U.K. with sick children. “Our family would be in much worse shape right now if it weren’t for them. I would also urge you to take concrete and sustained action to support the NHS, however you can. Do not take it for granted.”

“Finally, I ask that you respect my family’s privacy regarding this matter. I have nothing else to say that I haven’t said here,” Delaney concluded. “Thank you, beautiful Henry, for spending as much time with us as you did. We miss you so much.”

News