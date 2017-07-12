Cassadee Pope and Rian Dawson Call Off Engagement

Cassadee Pope and Rian Dawson are moving on.

The GRAMMY-nominated country singer and All Time Low drummer have reportedly called it quits after seven years together, ending their engagement on good terms.

“They have amicably ended their relationship, but remain friends, supportive of each others’ careers, and maintain the utmost respect for one another,” a rep for the couple told Nashville Gab.

The pair was first linked in 2009 when Pope and her then-band, Hey Monday, toured with All Time Low. In February 2017, Dawson popped the question.

“He treats me well, this one,” Pope gushed to ET on the GRAMMYs red carpet just a few days later, showing off her sparkler and revealing that the proposal was “such a surprise.”

Earlier this week, Pope took to Instagram to tease an upcoming studio project.

“This year I’m focusing more on getting an album together and just focusing on getting something to the fans,” she told ET in February.

Pope previously won The Voice on Blake Shelton‘s team in 2012 and went on to crack the top five on Billboard’s US Hot Country Songs chart with her 2013 single, “Wasting All These Tears.”

Last year, she scored a GRAMMY nomination alongside crooner Chris Young for their breakup duet, “Think of You.”

