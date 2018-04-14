Carrie Underwood Shares New Photo of Her Face During ACM Awards Rehearsals

Carrie Underwood is getting ready for the ACM Awards!

The “Cry Pretty” singer is set to give her first performance since her scary fall last November at Sunday’s awards show. The accident, which occurred at her Nashville home, broke her wrist and required 40 to 50 stitches on her face.

While Underwood has been open with fans about her struggles to accept looking “a bit different” after the fall, she’s started to share photos of her full face from a distance. On Friday, the singer gave fans a slightly closer view at her ACM Awards rehearsal.

“Getting ready for the weekend…#CryPretty #ACMawards @CALIAbyCarrie,” she captioned a snap on Instagram.

A source told ET earlier this week that the country superstar is finally feeling “at the top of her game” and excited about her upcoming musical endeavors.

“Carrie hid her face because she did need to heal,” the source said, adding that after recovering from her injuries, Underwood “thinks this is the best time to go for what she really wants.”

“She strives for perfection,” the source noted.

