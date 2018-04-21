Carrie Underwood Shares New Close-Up Selfie as She Roots on Hubby Mike Fisher in NHL Playoffs

Carrie Underwood is getting back to doing the things that she loves, which includes cheering on her hockey player husband, Mike Fisher.

The 35-year-old “Cry Pretty” singer shared a new picture of herself on Instagram on Friday. In the cute pic, Underwood is wearing a Nashville Predators black-and-gold shirt and baseball cap as she holds up her hand and makes fangs with her fingers. Her blonde locks are curled and she’s rocking a dark smoky eye, pink blush and a nude lip.

“Ready to cheer on the boys tonight! Especially that #12! I hear he’s alright! 😘 @mfisher1212 @predsnhl #LetsGoPreds,” the country superstar wrote alongside the selfie. Fisher’s Predators are leading the Colorado Avalanche three games to one in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Last Sunday, the American Idol alum made her first public appearance, performing her latest single at the ACM Awards. And earlier this week, Underwood had one of her first interviews since undergoing surgery for a broken wrist and having 40 to 50 stitches on her face after taking a tumble outside her home in Nashville last November.

The blonde beauty opened up about the incident and how she has been recovering.

“I’ve been very fortunate in the healing process,” Underwood explained. “I was lucky that when it happened, everything was kind of shutting down in the music world and we had the holidays and stuff like that. But I was at a point where I didn’t know how things were going to end up. I didn’t know what was going to go on and didn’t know what it was going to heal like.”

“[I was injured] around my mouth,” she added. “You just don’t know how things are going to heal or end up.”

