Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley Return to Host CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley are a hosting match made in heaven!

The country music artists are returning to host the CMA Awards for their 10th consecutive year. The news was announced via social media on Saturday.

The 51st annual Country Music Association Awards will take place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, and broadcast on ABC on Nov. 8.

“So excited they’re back! @BradPaisley & @CarrieUnderwood are returning to host their 10th consecutive #CMAawards on Nov 8!” the CMA account posted on Instagram.

Underwood reposted the same photo with the caption, “So excited to return for the 10th year and host the #CMAAwards.”

Underwood and Paisley first hosted the CMA Awards in 2008. In an interview with Billboard, the 14-time CMA Award-winner talked about his experience emceeing the show with Carrie.

“I think that over the years, Carrie and I have not only grown into our roles, but that we have also slipped into our individual characters,” he shared. “The time has helped us to complement each other and build a chemistry together.”

Underwood recently wowed at the CMT Awards on Wednesday. The “Before He Cheats” singer took home two awards, including Female Video of the Year for “Church Bells” and Collaborative Video of the Year for “The Fighter” with Keith Urban.

