Carrie Fisher's Fans Create Makeshift Star on Walk of Fame, Mourners Pay Tribute to Debbie Reynolds

Carrie Fisher’s fans paid the ultimate tribute to the late actress with a makeshift star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Star Wars icon never had an actual star and due to rules set by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, it’ll be another five years before she’s eligible to receive the honor posthumously.

An earlier version of Carrie’s star, which was reportedly constructed by two diehard Star Wars fans featured a cardboard outline with Carrie’s name and the words “Forever Our Princess.”

Finished images of the homemade star, complete with a light saber and two cinnamon rolls (representing her iconic Princess Leia buns), flowers and candles, appeared on social media on Wednesday.

“The finished star… hopefully Carrie Fisher was smiling down on us. Yes, we remembered the cinnamon rolls too,” a fan wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the completed star.

Carrie’s Star Wars co-star Mark Hammill tweeted an image of the fan tribute with the caption, “She took a little piece of all of us with her,” and the hashtag “#TooSoon.”

As news of the death of Carrie’s mother, Debbie Reynolds, emerged late Wednesday, fans began leaving candles and white roses on the acting legend’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. A small memorial of candles and flowers were also left outside Reynolds’ dance studio in North Hollywood, California.

Reynolds died after suffering a stroke Wednesday afternoon. She was 84.

“She missed her daughter and wanted to very much be with her,” Todd Fisher, Reynolds’ son and Carrie’s younger brother, told ET. “She had been very strong the last several days. [There was] enormous stress on her, obviously. And this morning she said those words to me and 15 minutes later she had a stroke and virtually left.”

