Carrie Fisher's Autopsy Shows She Had Cocaine, Heroin and Other Drugs in Her System

Carrie Fisher’s autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine among other drugs in her system when she was died in December. However, investigators could not determine what impact those drugs found had on her death.

The L.A. County Coroner released its full autopsy on Monday, and it revealed that Fisher may have taken cocaine approximately 72 hours before her flight on Dec. 23. In addition, traces of heroin and MDMA — also known as ecstasy — were also present in her system, but they could not determine when Fisher had taken those drugs.

“Drugs of abuse such as cocaine, heroin and amphetamine derivatives are very difficult to interpret based on quantitative levels in tissues or blood postmortem,” the report reads. “Ms. Fisher suffered what appeared to be a cardiac arrest on the airplane, accompanied by vomiting, and with a history of sleep apnea. Based on the available toxicological information, we cannot establish the significance of the multiple substances that were detected in Ms. Fisher’s blood and tissue, with regard to her death.”

Fisher died on Dec. 27, 2016, after going into cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles on Dec. 22. She was 60.

The Medical Examiner’s office revealed on Friday that Fisher died of sleep apnea and other undetermined factors. Other conditions leading to the Star Wars actress’ death were atherosclerotic heart disease and drug use.

“My mom battled drug addiction and mental illness her entire life. She ultimately died of it,” Fisher’s daughter, 24-year-old Billie Lourd, said in a statement to ET on Saturday. “She was purposefully open in all of her work about the social stigmas surrounding these diseases.”

“She talked about the shame that torments people and their families confronted by these diseases,” the statement continued. “I know my Mom, she’d want her death to encourage people to be open about their struggles,” Lourd continued. “Seek help, fight for government funding for mental health programs. Shame and those social stigmas are the enemies of progress to solutions and ultimately a cure. Love you Momby.”

