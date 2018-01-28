Carrie Fisher Wins Posthumous GRAMMY Award

Carrie Fisher is now a GRAMMY winner.

Fisher, who died in December 2016 after undergoing cardiac arrest, was nominated in the Best Spoken Word Album category for the audio recording of her 2016 memoir, The Princess Diarist when the winner was announced during the 2018 GRAMMYs pre-telecast ceremony.

This marks the first win for the actress, who previously nominated in the same category in 2009, for her book Wishful Drinking. However, this is not Fisher’s only posthumous recognition. She was also nominated for a 2017 Hugo Award for Best Related Work for The Princess Diarist and for a 2017 Emmy for her guest work on Amazon’s Catastrophe.

Fisher was last seen onscreen reprising her role as General Leia Organa in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The film marked her final chapter in the ongoing saga, which still has another installment left in the current trilogy.

Chris Cornell and Leonard Cohen, both of whom died last year, are also nominated for posthumous GRAMMY Awards.

The 60th annual GRAMMY Awards, hosted by James Corden, will air live from Madison Square Garden in New York City starting at 7:30 p.m. ET and 4:30 p.m. PT on CBS.

