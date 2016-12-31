Carrie Fisher and mom Debbie Reynolds to be buried together

Debbie Reynolds’ son said Friday his mother and sister, actress Carrie Fisher, will have a joint funeral and will be buried together.

Todd Fisher said the actresses will be interred at Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills, the final resting place of numerous celebrities, including Lucille Ball, Dick Van Patten, Liberace, Florence Henderson, David Carradine and Bette Davis.

The son said no date for the funeral has been set, but it will be private. A public memorial is being contemplated, but no plans have been finalized.

Earlier Friday, the Los Angeles coroner’s office released Carrie Fisher’s body to her family. Chief of Operations Brian Elias says an examination of Fisher was done, but he stopped short of calling it an autopsy and would not provide any details on what tests were carried out.

Elias said there was no timetable for an official determination on what killed Fisher.

Todd Fisher said the family wasn’t clear on what coroner’s officials had done during the examination, but was glad his sister’s body had been released to Forest Lawn. “My mother and my sister are together right now,” he said.

Fans of Carrie Fisher have created a memorial for the late actress along the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, Calif. (Phil McCarten/Reuters)

‘She just left to be with Carrie’

Carrie Fisher, 60, an actress and writer who starred as Princess Leia in the Star Wars film franchise, died Tuesday after suffering a medical emergency Dec. 23 aboard a flight from London. Reynolds, 84, an Oscar-nominated actress who shot to fame after starring in Singin’ in the Rain’ at age 19, died Wednesday after being briefly hospitalized.

“She said, ‘I want to be with Carrie,”‘ Todd Fisher, told The Associated Press. “And then she was gone.”

In an ABC News interview that was to air Friday, Todd Fisher said that his mother joined his sister in death because Reynolds “didn’t want to leave Carrie and did not want her to be alone.”

“She didn’t die of a broken heart,” Fisher said in the 20/20 interview. “She just left to be with Carrie.”

Reynolds wasn’t inconsolable over her daughter’s death, he said, and instead simply expressed love for her.

CBC | World News