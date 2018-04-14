Cardi B Shares Advice for Khloe Kardashian Amid Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Cardi B has some advice for new mom Khloe Kardashian amid a high-profile cheating scandal involving Tristan Thompson.

The rapper recently worked through a cheating scandal of her own with fiance, Migos’ Offset, as she is readying to give birth to her first child.

“Just do what your heart feels like doing,” Cardi B said in a radio interview on Friday with Big Boy’s Neighborhood. “Do what your heart feels like is right. At the end of the day, everybody wants to act like they’re dating deacons and pastors and their relationship is perfect and you don’t know what type of things are going on in their relationship, you don’t know how old certain receipts are.”

The 25-year-old also talked about her sudden rise to stardom, the difficulties of her pregnancy and dealing with relationship problems while the world looks on — problems she confronts head on in her song, “Be Careful” on her new album, Invasion of Privacy.

She said that after Offset cheated on her, she tuned out the outside voices who told her to leave. Instead, she turned to her family for support.

“We had to fight for our love, because it wasn’t as easy,” she shared. “We just worked it out. Our family was involved. Our moms were involved.” Sources close to Kardashian indicate that she may just try and work it out with Thompson as well.

But that kind of public scrutiny also informed Cardi B’s decision to keep her pregnancy with Offset private for so long. In one of the most interesting pregnancy reveals in recent memory, she debuted her baby bump on last week’s Saturday Night Live — during a performance of “Be Careful,” no less.

“I really did want to hide my pregnancy, because I just hate people’s opinions, I hate different opinions and I hate people talking down about my baby, making it seem like it’s not a blessing,” Cardi B said.

For more on Cardi B’s new album, watch the video below.

