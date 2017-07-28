Canadian women last in free relay final at world aquatics championships

A vastly different-looking Canadian women’s 200-metre relay foursome in Budapest was unable to duplicate the team’s 2016 Olympic bronze-medal performance in Rio de Janeiro.

Rebecca Smith, Mary-Sophie Harvey, Mackenzie Padington and Katerine Savard, the lone holdover from Brazil last summer, finished last in Thursday’s eight-team final at the world aquatics championships.

Canada touched the wall in seven minutes 55.57 seconds, less than a second faster than its qualify time of 7:56.49. Savard is the oldest team member at 24 while Padington is 18, one year older than Harvey and Smith.

In Rio, Penny Oleksiak, Taylor Ruck, Brittany MacLean and Savard stopped the clock in 7:45.39 for a Canadian record and the sixth-fastest time in the world in the discipline. MacLean later retired while Ruck, a two-time Olympic bronze medallist, failed to make Canada’s team for the world championships.

“The [Canadian] rookies were simply outgunned in trying to get this relay to place higher, combined with Savard, surprisingly, being a bit off her best after being consistently good in Rio,” said CBC Sports swimming analyst Byron MacDonald. “All three did a fine job and this will certainly help build the team towards the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.”

Leah Smith, Mallory Comerford, Melanie Margalis and Katie Ledecky led the heavily favoured United States to a seventh title in the 4×200 relay in the past eight world championships.

USA capture gold in 4x200m freestyle relay at FINA Worlds9:58

Swimming the anchor leg, Ledecky pulled away from the field over the final 100 metres at Duna Arena and touched the wall in 7:43.39. China, considered a wild card entering Thursday’s race, was second in 7:44.96 while Australia won bronze in 7:48.51.

It marked Ledecky’s fourth gold medal in Hungary following victories in the women’s 400 free, 1,500 free and 4×100 free. She also earned silver in the 200 free.

Oleksiak in 100 freestyle final

A strong push in the final 50 metres of Thursday’s 100 freestyle semifinal allowed 2016 Olympic champion Penny Oleksiak of Toronto to qualify sixth for the women’s final on Friday.

The 17-year-old, coming off a bronze medal in the mixed 4×100 medley relay on Wednesday in Budapest, stopped the clock in 53.05 seconds to finish third in her heat.

Penny Oleksiak heads into finals of Women’s 100m freestyle with 6th best time2:33

“I’m excited for [the final]. I have no expectations, just get in and race it,” Oleksiak told reporters.

Oleksiak’s semifinal performance was similar to the 100 final at the Canadian trials in April when she was fourth after 50m but turned it on in the final 25 to win in 53.84 at Victoria.

“It’s a real good sign she was faster than [at] trials but that should be expected as she had a whirlwind fall and some injuries that meant she didn’t train as hard as usual,” MacDonald said.

Oleksiak will be the youngest in a stacked field on Friday as one-quarter of a second separated the third and seventh qualifiers. Increasing her speed in the first 50 metres is one of Oleksiak’s goals for Friday.

At the Rio Olympics last August, Oleksiak earned Canada’s first-ever women’s medal in the 100, posting a time of 52.70 to tie Simone Manuel of the United States for an Olympic record.

“Getting back to her Olympic time is possible [in Budapest] but it won’t get her to the top of the podium this time,” said MacDonald. “In fact, it likely won’t get her to the podium. The event has improved dramatically in just 12 months.”

Strong field

Swedish sensation Sarah Sjostrom, who won Olympic bronze in Rio, qualified first for Friday’s final in 52.44.

MacDonald believes Oleksiak will be in tough, noting Simone Manuel of the United States “looks on top of her game” while Dutch sprint star and 2012 Olympic champion Ranomi Kromowidjojo and Emma McKeon of Australia could push the young Canadian, “although [McKeon] is injured.

“Sjostrom will destroy the field,” MacDonald predicted. “She already showed she is light years ahead of the bunch with her world record time [of 51.71 in the 4x100 relay]” earlier this week.

“The key for Penny is to stay in touch with the leaders. She is still a world-class swimmer and her competitive instincts will continue to take her a long way.”

At these worlds, Oleksiak was part of the mixed 4×100 medley relay team that won bronze on Wednesday and narrowly missed the podium in the women’s 100 butterfly, placing fourth on Monday. She also placed fourth with Chantal Van Landeghem, Sandrine Mainville and Kayla Sanchez in Sunday’s 4×100 free relay final.

Mainville of Boucherville, Que., finished below the top-eight qualifiers on Thursday in 13th in 54.01, the fifth-fastest time in her career. The 25-year-old would have been outside the final even if she matched her personal best of 53.77 as qualifying was .33 seconds faster than in Rio.

Smith advances to 200 breaststroke final

Kierra Smith of Kelowna, B.C., will compete in the women’s 200-metre breaststroke final on Friday after qualifying fifth of eight on Thursday in two minutes 23.18 seconds.

“It went according to plan,” said Smith, who was sixth in Tuesday’s 100 final.

Kierra Smith advances to final of Women’s 200m breaststroke4:20

A noted strong finisher, Smith sat fourth in her heat after 50 metres and third through 150 before pushing for top spot in the final 50 metres. Jinglin Shi of China won the heat in 2:23.17.

“It’s good to know I have speed at the back half to finish the race and have more speed on the front end from my 100 improving,” Smith said. “I’m ready for tomorrow.”

Canada’s Ashley McGregor, making her world championship debut, was seventh in her heat in 2:25.75 and 14th of 16 overall.

Emerging Dressel takes men’s 100 free

Caeleb Dressel of the United States emerged as his country’s newest sprinting star Thursday with a victory in the 100-metre freestyle, holding off longtime U.S. stalwart Nathan Adrian.

Caeleb Remel Dressel wins 3rd gold medal of FINA Aquatics Worlds in Men’s 100m freestyle3:07

Dressel got off to a blistering start and won in a relative rout in the down-and-back race, touching in 47.17 seconds. Adrian surged from behind over the final strokes to claim the silver in 47.87, edging France’s Mehdy Metella — the fastest qualifier from the semifinals and swimming between the two Americans — by just two-hundredths of a second.

Chase Kalisz extended U.S. rule of the 200 individual medley, rallying to claim his first major international championship. The Americans have won the event at eight straight world championships.

