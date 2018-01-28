Canadian teams well represented among winners at All-Star game skills competition

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid became the first player to be the fastest skater winner in back-to back years on Saturday night at the NHL All-Star game skills competition.

Calgary Flames winger Johnny Gaudreau topped the puck control relay and Brock Boeser of the Vancouver Canucks took the accuracy shooting competition.

The Edmonton Oilers centre won the fastest skater competition for the second year in a row, in a time of 13.454 seconds, at the NHL All-Star Skills Competition 0:46

The Calgary Flames forward won the Puck Control Relay in a time of 24.650 seconds at the NHL All-Star Skills Competition 0:48

Alex Ovechkin won the hardest shot title with a drive of 101.3 mph.

The Washington star was the only player the break the century mark, coming on his second and final try. Ovechkin’s first attempt went 98.8 mph.

The Washington Capitals forward registered 101.3 miles per hour on the radar gun, in winning the hardest shot competition at the NHL All-Star Skills Competition 0:38

Others in the hardest shot event were P.K. Subban (Nashville), Steven Stamkos (Tampa Bay), Brent Burns (San Jose) and John Klingberg (Dallas). Alex Pietrangelo (St. Louis) claimed the passing challenge.

The St. Louis Blues defenceman won the new event in a time of 46.610 seconds, at the NHL All-Star Skills Competition 1:36

In a new event, Marc-Andre Fleury put together 14 consecutive stops on breakaways to capture the save streak.

Subban threw his glove just wide of the post as he skated toward Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist but failed to score on his breakaway. Philadelphia’s Claude Giroux broke his stick on a slap shot that ended Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne’s second-place run of 13 in a row.

The NHL revamped the skills competition this year, placing the emphasis on the individual players instead of a team competition. The winner of each event receives $ 25,000.

One of the noticeable changes came in accuracy shooting where the Styrofoam targets were replaced with LED targets located in the net.

The targets lit up randomly and the shooter, standing 25 feet from the goal line, had three seconds to hit the target that was lit.

Boeser shattered one of the lights, which briefly delayed the competition as the light was replaced.

