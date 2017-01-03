Canadian soccer player Lawrence signs with Paris St. Germain

After a stellar collegiate career and fine Olympic showing, young Canadian soccer star Ashley Lawrence is going to test herself against the best in Europe.

The 21-year-old fullback-midfielder from Toronto, who has 46 caps for Canada, has signed with renowned French club Paris Saint-Germain through June 2019.

“Ashley is one of the most promising young players in the world under 22 years of age at her position,” Olivier Letang, PSG’s sports director, said in a statement. “It’s very satisfying to see her sign for us looking to continue her development and show her talents to the Parisian fans.

“Her arrival is in perfect keeping with our policy of bringing up talented young players alongside established world-class talents.”

The signing shifts the spotlight to fellow Canadian international Kadeisha Buchanan, who has played on the same team as Lawrence since the two were nine years old in Brampton, Ont.

The 21-year-old Buchanan, a dominant centre back who won a slew of accolades in her senior year with Lawrence at West Virginia University, is also expected to play in Europe. There had been speculation the two would land at the same pro team but Tuesday’s solo announcement suggests Buchanan, who has 63 caps for Canada, will be making her own mark in Europe.

A Buchanan announcement is likely to come ahead of next week’s NWSL draft.

Buchanan and Lawrence helped fourth-ranked Canada to Olympic bronze last summer — a run that included a 1-0 quarter-final win over France — and led West Virginia to the NCAA tournament final.

“It’s an immense source of pride to join Paris Saint-Germain,” Lawrence said in a statement. “Joining this very big club is the next step in my career. Everything the coach and directors had to say convinced me to sign here and give my all for the club. I have big ambitions here with Paris Saint-Germain.”

Lawrence played midfield at college but has been used at fullback most recently by Canadian coach John Herdman. A silky-smooth talent, she has pace and can take on defenders.