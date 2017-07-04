Canada's Milos Raonic wins Wimbledon opener

Milos Raonic’s grass-court season took a turn for the better at Wimbledon.

The sixth-seeded Raonic, the first Canadian man to reach a Grand Slam final, advanced to the second round at the All England Club by beating Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany 7-6 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (4) Tuesday.

The 26-year-old Raonic reached the Wimbledon final last year, losing to Andy Murray in straight sets. But his first match this year on grass was a disappointing loss in the opening round at Queen’s.

It was the first time since 2014 that Raonic had failed to win a match on grass prior to Wimbledon. He went on to play in the semifinals that year, however.

Raonic, who has struggled with a hamstring injury this year, reached the quarterfinals at the Australian Open and the fourth round at the French Open this year.

Vancouver’s Vasek Pospisil lost his first-round match to eighth-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3, while on the women’s side, Mississauga’s Bianca Andreescu, a 17-year-old qualifier, was defeated by Slovakia’s Kristina Kucova, 6-4, 6-3.

Pospisil let his feelings be known via Twitter.

On Monday, Montreal’s Francoise Abanda reached the second round with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Japan’s Kurumi Nara. Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., lost their opening matches.

Federer advances to 2nd round

Roger Federer’s record-breaking 85th match win at Wimbledon did not require much work.

Federer moved into the second round after just 43 minutes of action, because his opponent, Alexandr Dolgopolov, stopped in the second set with an injury.

Federer was leading 6-3, 3-0.

The owner of seven Wimbledon titles and 18 Grand Slam trophies, Federer improved to 85-11 for his career at Wimbledon. That moved him one win ahead of Jimmy Connors for most victories in the grass-court major in the Open era, which began in 1968.

Djokovic’s opponent retires

Novak Djokovic advanced to the second round at Wimbledon after just 40 minutes when his opponent, Martin Klizan, retired because of an injury while trailing 6-3, 2-0.

Djokovic, a three-time champion at the All England Club, was leading 30-0 in the third game of the second set when Klizan, from Slovakia, decided he couldn’t continue.

Klizan entered the tournament with a left ankle injury and took a medical timeout between sets. He was broken in the first game of the second set and, minutes later, stopped.

Djokovic won at Eastbourne last week, marking the first time since 2010 he had played a grass-court event prior to Wimbledon. He will next face Adam Pavlacek in the second round.

