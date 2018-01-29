Canada's Leon, Chapman without clubs as NWSL team folds

The National Women’s Soccer League confirmed Sunday that the Boston Breakers have closed shop.

News of the demise of the franchise, home to Canadian internationals Allysha Chapman and Adriana Leon, first broke Thursday — on Chapman’s 29th birthday.

Can we remember this day as the day a beautiful human was born (me) and not as the day that finalized the demise of an NWSL franchise? —@allyshachapman

The league says the 2018 season will now feature a nine-team, single-table alignment with a 24-game schedule that will see each club play three games against every team.

“The Boston Breakers are one of the longest running and most historic clubs in women’s soccer, so we certainly understand that fans of the NWSL and the sport will be disappointed to learn of the club’s decision to cease operations,” NWSL managing director Amanda Duffy said in a statement.

“In the best interest for the long-term viability of the NWSL, we will operate with nine clubs in 2018 to ensure a stronger league where all parties involved are aligned and committed to the core mission of continued growth and development as we move into our sixth season.”

The league will hold a dispersal draft of the Boston players on Tuesday. Players may opt out of the draft by noon Monday to pursue opportunities outside of the NWSL.

The Breakers finished ninth last season with a 4-13-7 record.

The 2018 season features a new franchise in the Utah Royals FC, which has been stocked with players from the defunct Kansas City club.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

CBC | Soccer News