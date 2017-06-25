Canada's Lance Stroll makes history at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Canadian driver Lance Stroll finished third and became the youngest rookie to race to a podium finish on the F1 circuit.

The 18-year-old accomplished this piece of history at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo profited from a chaotic race to earn the victory. The Australian secured his fifth career win, while Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas overtook Stroll’s Williams car in the closing meters to take second.

“It was just a crazy race, with all the safety cars and the chaos,” Ricciardo said. “On the cool-down lap, I was just giggling like a schoolboy.”

It was also an extraordinary performance from Stroll, the son of a billionaire, who faced heavy criticism earlier in the season.