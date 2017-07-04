Canada's Eugenie Bouchard bounced from Wimbledon

Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard made an early exit at Wimbledon on Monday after dropping a 1-6, 6-1, 6-1 decision to Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro in first-round play.

The world No. 61 from Westmount, Que., started strong but faded early in the second set and never recovered. Bouchard had 24 unforced errors over the 88-minute match while her 25th-seeded opponent made just 14.

Bouchard, who has been bothered by a right ankle injury, also lost her opening matches at two pre-Wimbledon grass-court tournaments.

Earlier, Montreal’s Francoise Abanda defeated Japan’s Kurumi Nara 6-2, 6-4 and Poland’s Jerzy Janowicz defeated wild-card entry Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2).

Sixth-seeded Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., Vancouver’s Vasek Pospisil and Bianca Andreescu were scheduled to play Tuesday at the All-England Club.

Nadal cruises

Back at Wimbledon and still playing his best, Rafael Nadal advanced to the second round at the All England Club.

The fourth-seeded Spaniard, who won his 10th French Open title last month, beat John Millman of Australia 6-1, 6-3, 6-2 on No. 1 Court.

Nadal is a two-time champion at Wimbledon. From 2006 to 2011, he reached the final every year except 2009, when he skipped the grass-court major because of injury.

Besides extending his championship record at the French Open, Nadal also reached the Australian Open final this year, losing to Roger Federer.

Defending champion Andy Murray also won his opening match, beating Alexander Bublik 6-1, 6-4, 6-2.

5-time champ Venus Williams moves on

Venus Williams won her first tennis match since being sued by the estate of a Florida man who died after a car crash police say she caused.

The 10th-seeded Williams beat Elise Mertens 7-6 (7), 6-4 Monday in the first round at Wimbledon, a tournament the American has won five times.

Last week, Williams was sued by the estate of a Florida man who died 13 days after a car crash. The lawsuit came one day after Palm Beach Gardens police released a report saying Williams caused the June 9 crash.

Emotional Venus Williams breaks down after Wimbledon win1:30

Short stay for Stan

Stan Wawrinka’s stay at Wimbledon was a short one.

A three-time major champion, and the French Open runner-up just three weeks ago, Wawrinka was bothered by his left knee and lost 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 to Daniil Medvedev at Centre Court.

Wawrinka was seeded No. 5 and ranked No. 3. Medvedev, a 21-year-old Russian, is ranked 49th and had never won a Grand Slam match.

Wawrinka iced his knee during changeovers and never was able to summon his best tennis. He has won each of the other three major tournaments but has never been past the quarterfinals at Wimbledon. This was his sixth defeat in the first round at the All England Club.

Kyrgios bows out

Nick Kyrgios retired from his first-round match after losing the first two sets.

The 20th-seeded Australian was trailing France’s Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-3, 6-4 when he called for a trainer to work on his left hip. He then decided to stop the match.

“I kind of knew I was in trouble. I have been feeling my hip ever since I fell over at Queen’s. Never got it right,” Kyrgios said. “I was doing everything I could to help it, but just not enough time.”

Kyrgios also retired with an injury from his first-round match at Queen’s, a Wimbledon warm-up tournament.

In other men’s action, two-time semifinalist Jo-Wilfried Tsonga reached the second round. The 12th-seeded Frenchman beat Cameron Norrie of Britain 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. Seventh-seeded Marin Cilic, ninth-seeded Kei Nishikori and 24th-seeded Sam Querrey also advanced.

Halep advances

Second-seeded Simona Halep advanced to the second round by beating Marina Erakovic of New Zealand 6-4, 6-1.

Halep, who lost in this year’s French Open final, reached the semifinals at the All England Club in 2014 and the quarter-finals last year.

CBC | Sports News