Canada's Cassie Sharpe earns World Cup ski halfpipe gold

Canada’s Cassie Sharpe dominated en route to ski halfpipe gold at the World Cup in Snowmass, Colo., on Friday.

The 25-year-old registered top marks in each of her three runs, with her highest coming in at 93.20 in her final run.

American Brita Sigourney won silver with a score of 89.20, while Japan’s Ayana Onozuka took bronze with 87 points.

Sharpe, who lives in Comox, B.C., now leads the World Cup standings with 229 points through four of six competitions, thanks to three gold medals.

On the men’s side, Canadians Noah Bowman (90.00) and Mike Riddle (89.20) were fourth and fifth, respectively, behind an American sweep of the podium. David Wise (95.00) won gold, while Alex Ferreira (93.00) took silver and Aaron Blunck (91.20) the bronze.

Coverage of the World Cup continues at cbcsports.ca on Saturday at 11 a.m. ET with the slopestyle competition.

CBC | Sports News