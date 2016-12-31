Canada wins 2nd-straight Spengler Cup

Canada repeated as Spengler Cup champions on Saturday, powering past Swiss club HC Lugano 5-2 in a rematch of last year’s final.

The win is Canada’s 14th in the 90-year history of the tournament, second only to HC Davos’ 15 wins.

Cory Emmerton scored the game-winning goal and added an assist, with Chay Genoway, Marc-Antoine Pouliot, Andrew Ebbett and Nick Spaling rounding out the scoring for the Canadians.

Zach Fucale made 40 saves in picking up his fourth straight win at the tournament.

Dario Burgler had both goals for Lugano, while goalie Elvis Merzlikins allowed four goals on 36 shots before being replaced by Stefan Muller, who stopped all 10 shots he faced.

