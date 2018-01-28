Canada fails to qualify for U20 World Cup after loss to Haiti

Canada has failed to qualify for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, upset 1-0 by Haiti in the third-place game Sunday at the CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championship.

Sherly Jeudy scored in the 18th minute with a high shot that beat goalkeeper Rylee Foster after a Haiti through ball split the Canadian defence.

It marks the first time Haiti has qualified for the U-20 World Cup.

Canada had made it to six of the seven previous editions of the U-20 World Cup, hosting the event in 2002 and 2014. Its best showing was in 2002 when it was runner-up to the U.S., losing the final 1-0 after extra time.

Canadian substitute Jessica De Filippo was shown a straight red card for a studs-up tackle in the 89th minute.

Historic result for Haiti

Canada had beaten Haiti 4-0 six days earlier in the group stage. The Canadian women won 5-0 when the two sides met at the 2012 CONCACAF tournament.

In its three previous visits to the CONCACAF championships, Haiti had never advanced beyond the group stage (2002, 2012, 2015).

Canada was forced into a must-win situation Sunday after losing to Mexico 4-3 in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 finish in the semifinal game.

The Haitians, meanwhile, served notice they were not to be overlooked when they took the U.S. to penalties in the other semifinal, losing 3-0 after their semifinal ended in a 1-1 draw.

The U.S. played Mexico in the championship game later Sunday.

Canadians held scoreless

Canada had a good chance early on Sunday when a low Tanya Boychuk cross eluded the Haiti goalkeeper and landed at the feet of Sarah Stratigakis. But a defender got her foot to the ball which deflected over the crossbar.

In the 48th minute, Gabrielle Carle had a chance to chip goalkeeper Kerly Theus after a Haiti defender botched a clearing attempt but Theus got a hand to the ball.

The Canadian women made the quarter-finals of the U-20 World Cup in 2014, losing 2-0 to eventual champion Germany.

CBC | Soccer News