Camille Grammer Spills Details on Upcoming 'Destination Wedding' (Exclusive)

ET’s Lauren Zima spoke with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star at the 25th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, last week, where dished all about her upcoming wedding to David C. Meyer.

Grammer, who revealed her engagement to Meyer last October, has her sights set on a fall wedding, which he’s hoping will take place somewhere tropical. “Destination, definitely,” she confirmed. “Probably Hawaii, one of the islands.”

As for how the rest of wedding planning is coming along, the reality star said “I don’t have the dress yet” — and she’s looking for fan’s help!

“I’m looking into designers. I gotta figure it out,” she shared. “If anybody’s [got] advice out there, please Instagram me, tweet me, give me advice!”

Grammer, who finalized her divorce from Kelsey Grammer in 2011, couldn’t have looked happier while walking the red carpet with Meyer and her daughter, 16-year-old Mason. She’s also mom to 13-year-old Jude.

“He’s a really good person. And, you know, he’s very bright, very handsome, to say the least. He makes me happy, and he will be a great step-father, and a great partner for the rest of my life,” she gushed.

The 49-year-old reality star is planning to invite “about 100 people” to her wedding — but played coy on whether the event would be featured on RHOBH.

“I don’t know. Maybe parts of it, possibly,” she teased. ” I’m not going to have a film crew there from the show, if I’m still on this show. I’ll definitely film with my own crew and see what happens.”

