Camila Cabello to Join Bruno Mars on '24K Magic World Tour'— June 27, 2017
Bruno Mars’ world tour just got hotter!
Camila Cabello is joining the “Versace on the Floor” singer on his 24k Magic World Tour this summer.
“SO EXCITED THAT I’M OPENING FOR @BRUNOMARS THIS SUMMER!!!!!!,” Cabello wrote on Instagram alongside a video announcing the tour dates. “Every night I’m gonna be peering out from side stage trying to learn as much as I can because for years I’ve looked up to Bruno as a vocalist, musician, entertainer and artist, I’m so honored and excited to be able to open up these shows!!”
The 20-year-old singer will join Mars for 20 dates, beginning July 20 in San Jose, California, and ending Aug. 22 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. See the complete list of dates below.
July 20, 2017 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center
July 21, 2017 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center
July 23, 2017 — Portland, OR — Moda Center
July 24, 2017 — Tacoma, WA — Tacoma Dome
July 26, 2017 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
July 27, 2017 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
July 30, 2017 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place
July 31, 2017 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place
August 2, 2017 — Winnipeg, MB — MTS Centre
August 4, 2017 — Fargo, ND — Fargo Dome
August 5, 2017 — St. Paul, MN — Xcel Energy Center
August 7, 2017 — Lincoln, NE — Pinnacle Bank Arena
August 9, 2017 — Kansas City, MO — Sprint Center
August 12, 2017 — Detroit, MI — Palace of Auburn Hills
August 13, 2017 — Indianapolis, IN — Bankers Life Fieldhouse
August 15, 2017 — Cleveland, OH — Quicken Loans Arena
August 16, 2017 — Chicago, IL — United Center
August 18, 2017 — Chicago, IL — United Center
August 19, 2017 — Chicago, IL — United Center
August 22, 2017 — Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena
