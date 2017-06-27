Camila Cabello to Join Bruno Mars on '24K Magic World Tour'

Bruno Mars’ world tour just got hotter!

Camila Cabello is joining the “Versace on the Floor” singer on his 24k Magic World Tour this summer.

WATCH: Camila Cabello Flawlessly Performs Renditions of Whitney Houston and Adele Songs on ‘Tonight Show’

“SO EXCITED THAT I’M OPENING FOR @BRUNOMARS THIS SUMMER!!!!!!,” Cabello wrote on Instagram alongside a video announcing the tour dates. “Every night I’m gonna be peering out from side stage trying to learn as much as I can because for years I’ve looked up to Bruno as a vocalist, musician, entertainer and artist, I’m so honored and excited to be able to open up these shows!!”

WATCH: Camila Cabello Talks Lowest Point in Her Life and How Music ‘Freed’ Her

The 20-year-old singer will join Mars for 20 dates, beginning July 20 in San Jose, California, and ending Aug. 22 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. See the complete list of dates below.

July 20, 2017 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center

July 21, 2017 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center

July 23, 2017 — Portland, OR — Moda Center

July 24, 2017 — Tacoma, WA — Tacoma Dome

July 26, 2017 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

July 27, 2017 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

July 30, 2017 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place

July 31, 2017 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place

August 2, 2017 — Winnipeg, MB — MTS Centre

August 4, 2017 — Fargo, ND — Fargo Dome

August 5, 2017 — St. Paul, MN — Xcel Energy Center

August 7, 2017 — Lincoln, NE — Pinnacle Bank Arena

August 9, 2017 — Kansas City, MO — Sprint Center

August 12, 2017 — Detroit, MI — Palace of Auburn Hills

August 13, 2017 — Indianapolis, IN — Bankers Life Fieldhouse

August 15, 2017 — Cleveland, OH — Quicken Loans Arena

August 16, 2017 — Chicago, IL — United Center

August 18, 2017 — Chicago, IL — United Center

August 19, 2017 — Chicago, IL — United Center

August 22, 2017 — Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena

RELATED: Fifth Harmony Explains Why They Won’t Change Their Name Following Camila Cabello Departure

Cabello’s debut solo album, The Hurting, The Healing, The Loving, arrives this fall. Her first single from the forthcoming LP was “Crying in the Club.” For a sneak peek at the music video, watch below.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

ET – Latest Stories – Music