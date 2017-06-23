Camila Cabello Flawlessly Performs Renditions of Whitney Houston and Adele Songs on 'Tonight Show'

Camila Cabello can sing just about anything.

The former Fifth Harmony member showed up on Thursday’s The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, and agreed to sing some of the tweets posted by viewers for the show’s #SummerSongs series that were set to familiar tunes. “It’s the summer tweets mix tape,” Cabello described the segment. “Let’s make this record, Jimmy!”

The 20-year-old singer first sang a tweet to the tune of Justin Bieber’s hit song “Sorry,” before nailing a rendition of Adele’s “Hello,” R. Kelly’s “I Believe I Can Fly” and the late Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.”

The lyrics, however, were a little different. “I believe I can fry, from the heat coming from the sky,” Cabello sang, remixing R. Kelly’s hit single. “I have the A.C. on all night and day, now there’s more bills that I gotta pay.”

As for Houston’s hit, Cabello also switched up the lyrics, crooning, “Oh, I wanna grill with somebody. I wanna cook hotdogs with somebody. Yeah, I wanna grill with somebody, with somebody who loves food.”

In addition to singing hits from her peers, Cabello also performed her new single, “Crying in the Club,” on The Tonight Show. In May, she released the sultry music video for the song, which is off her upcoming debut solo album, The Hurting, The Healing, The Loving. Check it out:

