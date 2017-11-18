Camila Cabello, Ana de Armas & More Celebs Light Up the 2017 Latin GRAMMY Awards Red Carpet – See the Pics!

The Latin GRAMMY Awards are unlike any other show!

The blend of Latin American musical genres, along with the artists and creative minds that give fans the hottest beats come together for one night in Las Vegas, Nevada, to celebrate the best in Latin music — and the 2017 ceremony was no different.

And of course, with the unique combination of sounds also comes a great mix of fashionable ensembles.

From Camila Cabello’s whimsical gown to Shadowhunters star Emeraude Toubia’s metallic getup and J Balvin’s neon hair, these are the stars that pulled out all the stops at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Thursday night.

