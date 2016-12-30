Caitlyn and Kris Jenner Rock Matching Red Dresses at Annual Family Christmas Party

Caitlyn and Kris Jenner got in the holiday spirit this year, rocking matching red gowns to Kris’ annual Kardashian-Jenner family Christmas Eve party.

The former spouses stood side-by-side as they posed together on Saturday night, and showed off their festive ensembles in a smiling snapshot, which Kourtney Kardashian shared in a blog post on her website on Thursday.

Photo: John & Joseph Photography Inc.

Caitlyn, 67, complemented her crimson gown with a while sweater, while Kris, 61, went with a more sheer gown and completed the outfit with a super plush black shawl.

Kourtney shared several photos from the family’s traditional holiday bash, and opened up about why the annual celebration means so much to her.

“My mom and dad have thrown a Christmas Eve party ever since I was born,” the 37-year-old reality star shared with her readers. “The party has definitely grown over the years: Santa Claus comes to visit, along with his reindeer, elves to decorate gingerbread houses and Christmas carolers. With Christmas being my favorite holiday, I look forward to the party all year!”

Photo: John & Joseph Photography Inc.

“It’s really special to have loved the party as a child and now to be able to share it with my own children,” continued Kourtney, who shares three children — Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2 — with her ex, Scott Disick.

Kourtney went on to say how great it was that “all of our family and friends were there to celebrate this year.”

