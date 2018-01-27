'Cagney and Lacey,' 'Magnum P.I.' May Be Getting Their Own TV Reboots

Just two days after announcing a revival of Murphy Brown, CBS may be bringing back Cagney and Lacey and Magnum P.I.

On Friday, the network ordered pilots for updates on the iconic 1980s TV shows, and if picked up to series, will both be modern takes.

Cagney and Lacey followed two New York police detectives, Christine Cagney and Mary Beth Lacey, in a buddy cop drama in which they battled both crooks and sexism, while trying to manage very different personal lives. The new iteration reveals that the reboot will be switching locales: “In this reboot of the iconic series, two female police detectives and friends keep the streets of L.A. safe.”

The original series, led by Sharon Gless and Tyne Daly, ran for seven seasons and won 11 Emmy Awards. The pilot is being written and produced by Bridget Carpenter, who worked on Parenthood and Friday Night Lights.

Magnum P.I. turned Tom Selleck into a bona fide sex symbol in the ’80s as he played the titular character, a former Navy SEAL turned private detective who lived a mysteriously lavish lifestyle in Hawaii. The modern reboot tracks closely to the original series premise, but instead of being a Vietnam veteran, Magnum served in Afghanistan.

Magnum P.I. saw similar success to Cagney, running for eight seasons and picking up two Emmy Awards. The pilot is being written by Peter Lenkov, who helped revive Hawaii Five-0 and MacGyver, and Eric Guggenheim, who worked on Hawaii Five-0 and Parenthood.

No word yet on whether 2018’s Magnum will sport the iconic Selleck ‘stache.

