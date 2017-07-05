Busy Philipps Shares Scary 4th of July Story After Jumping in a Pool to Help Daughter Cricket

Busy Philipps’ Fourth of July didn’t go exactly as planned.

The 38-year-old actress Instagrammed a picture of herself on Tuesday in the pool with her dress on, explaining that she had to jump in after a scare involving her 4-year-old daughter, Cricket.

“Just had to jump into my friends pool with my clothes on cause Cricket was on a pool float that was about to go over the edge of the infinity pool and there was no one to help her in the pool and that’s just what you do, I guess,” she wrote. “She’s fine. So am I. But I’m pretty soaking wet. So there’s that. HAPPY 4TH.”

Interestingly enough, Cricket just celebrated her fourth birthday on Sunday. Philipps shared a sweet photo of Cricket at the beach, and explained that at first, she and husband Marc Silverstein were content with one child — their oldest daughter, 8-year-old Birdie.

“I was one of those people who told others with confidence we were ‘one and done,’” she wrote. “It was so hard for me to imagine having another kid for so many reasons, I thought for sure we wouldn’t. But then when Birdie turned 4, everything changed for me. And then she started asking when her brother or sister was coming. So we decided to have another kid. I totally planned it around my Cougartown shooting schedule so that I wouldn’t miss work and I even had a date where if I wasn’t pregnant by that date, we wouldn’t do it. But lo and behold, I got pregnant with this little person. And from the moment she was born, 4 years ago this morning, she has brought nothing but joy and light into our lives. And I’m so glad she proved me a liar with my one and done nonsense. Happy birthday to my little Cricket, our Don Crickles, my sweet sweet baby girl.”

In January, Philipps interviewed her college ex-boyfriend, Colin Hanks, when she guest co-hosted Live! With Kelly.

