BTS Sets World Record For Most Twitter Engagements

[unable to retrieve full-text content]

BTS is making history left and right! Days after becoming the first Korean boy band to perform at the American Music Awards, the K-pop superstars have set the world record for most Twitter engagements. Photo: ET In a statement to the Huffington Post on Tuesday, the Guinness World Records revealed that BTS officially holds the world record for most Twitter engagements as well as most Twitter engagements for a music group. According to the organization, the seven-member group has…

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Full Text Feed