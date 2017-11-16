BTS Answers Fans' Biggest Burning Questions — And RM Reveals Why He Changed His Name From Rap Monster!

RM: [Rap Monster] came from a song that I made from like, 2012, there was some phrase like Rap Monster, and I just, I thought it was so cool. But as I grow up, and as I came to America, I think it felt like too much. So I just abbreviated it to RM, and it could symbolize many things. It could have more spectrums to it. I don’t know [what it means], like “Real Me” or something.

